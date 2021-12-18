Anthony Davis out with MCL sprain, will be re-evaluated in four weeks

The Los Angeles Lakers announced power forward Anthony Davis suffered a sprained MCL and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. That puts the star out for some pivotal contests, including the team’s showdown with the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day.

Lakers say Anthony Davis got MRI that revealed a left knee MCL sprain.

Will be re-evaluated by team doctors in approximately 4 weeks. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) December 18, 2021

Anthony Davis injury: Fantasy basketball impact

Obviously, Davis leaves a huge hole in the team on both ends of the floor. Look for LeBron James and Russell Westbrook to pick up the slack offensively, while Dwight Howard will be the first candidate to take over in the middle after he gets cleared from health and safety protocols. DeAndre Jordan will also see some minutes in the frontcourt. Malik Monk is probably the best bet to see an uptick in opportunities overall, but James and Westbrook are sure to get even more usage with Davis out.

Betting impact

The Lakers were favorites to win the West in the preseason, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The team is around .500 right now, and that’s with Davis on the floor. Without him, there’s a real chance the Lakers are looking at the play-in tournament again. LA is currently +475 to win the conference, behind the Warriors, Suns and Jazz.