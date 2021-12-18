Tiger & Charlie Woods: Tee time, live stream, purse, more for PNC Championship

The PNC Championship family tournament is headed into the second and final day and as expected we’ve got plenty of low scores. Stewart and Reagan Cink set the pace on the first day, shooting -13 in Orlando. John Daly and his son John II and defending champs Justin Thomas and his dad Mike follow in second at -12.

A notable pair hanging around at -10 are Tiger Woods and his son Charlie. The duo closed with a strong back nine, securing birdies on six holes including the 18th to close it out.

Tiger and Charlie are scheduled to tee off at 10:46 a.m. ET on Sunday alongside Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron. The second round will air between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Peacock Premium will broadcast from 11-noon and Golf Channel will broadcast from noon to 1 p.m. NBC and Peacock Premium will broadcast the bulk of the second day from 1:00-4:30 p.m. ET. NBCSports.com/live offers a full day of live streaming.

The PNC Championship has a $1.085 million purse, with the first place team splitting $200,000. The payout provides $40,000 to the last finisher on Sunday. One has to wonder how much of a cut the non-pro gets, particularly when that person is a kid. Maybe a slight boost in allowance?