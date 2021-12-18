Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore full fight video highlights, results: It wasn’t pretty, but Williams wins entertaining boxing brawl

Former NBA star Deron Williams won a split decision over former NFL star Frank Gore on Saturday evening. He took scores of 38-37 and 40-35 while one judge scored it 38-37 for Gore. There appears to have been a knockdown awarded to Williams, but it would seem to have come from a shove and been ruled as such.
Of course, it was an exhibition bout so all bets were off — literally and metaphorically. And considering it was part of the Paul-Woodley 2 undercard, it was a fitting “boxing match.” I don’t know if it’s really reasonable to call this a boxing match, and instead was more a wrestling match. There were some solid punches, but a whole lot of pushing and shoving.
If you are going to watch any two videos from this fight, these two probably offer the most succinct view of the fight.
#GoreWilliams pic.twitter.com/l8ngy969Bx— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021
.@DeronWilliams got Frank Gore's attention #WilliamsGore #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/lIr5BqXE4k— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021
This was not a pretty fight, but it was entertaining. If you’re a fan of the sweet science and pay close attention, you might have been moderately offended by the fight. If you just like an entertaining night of combat sports, this was a nice one-off event. I have zero interest in watching Williams or Gore fight again, but for one night, it was a fun little experiment. And it would seem Williams agreed.
"I'm going to go sit my old ass down somewhere."@DeronWilliams #WilliamsGore #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/p3EvmOMM8d— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021
And if you want to see the official result, here you go.
WHAT A FIGHT!@DeronWilliams takes down Frank Gore via split decision in a war #WilliamsGore | Order #PaulWoodley ➡️ https://t.co/K8evGXftD4 pic.twitter.com/0RVlVR2HMx— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021