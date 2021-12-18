Who will Jake Paul fight next?

Jake Paul has yet to fight a real boxer, but he has succeeded with his handpicked opponents. On Saturday evening, he beat Tyron Woodley once again in their rematch with a brutal knockout in the sixth round.

The question now is who will Paul fight next? Will he fight a real boxer? He was originally scheduled to fight Tommy Fury at this event, but Fury claimed a medical issue forced him to back out of the fight. Woodley came in on short notice as a replacement. Maybe a healthy Fury takes the bait and gets into the ring with Paul to offer a slightly more experienced boxing challenge.

In advance of the fight, Paul told ESPN that he would love to fight any one of Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson, or Canelo Alvarez. He ended by saying “anyone” so clearly he was just throwing out big names that would offer huge pay days. Or maybe he decides he’s had enough of getting punched in the head and decides to retire. Really it could just come down to what offers him the best chance to continue cashing it coupled with who is actually willing to enter his three-ring circus.

After the fight, Paul said he’d fight “anyone, anytime, anywhere.” Let’s see if that includes a professional boxer this time.