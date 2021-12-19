Ben Roethlisberger start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Despite nearly mounting a comeback, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Minnesota Vikings with a 36-28 final score in Week 14. The Steelers fall to 6-6-1 on the season and sit in last place in the AFC North, just behind the Cincinnati Bengals. They’ll take on a tough Tennessee Titans team in Week 15.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

Big Ben completed 28 of his 40 passes on the day for a total of 308 yards and three touchdowns and one interception. It was one of his better performances this season as he’s now got five touchdowns through his last two games. He came close to throwing for another touchdown on the final play of the game, but while the ball was in Pat Freiermuth’s hands, he got hit and couldn’t hold onto it as the game ended. It was a solid showing for Roethlisberger as the Steelers will look to string some wins together heading into the final stretch of the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Roethlisberger played a great game and should be a solid start in Week 15 against the Titans. He may not be a top 10 QB this week but he should turn in a decent fantasy performance regardless.