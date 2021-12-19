 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Derek Carr start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Derek Carr ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders Week 15 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

By TeddyRicketson
Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders throws a pass during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

We have made it to Week 15 and your league is either on the cusp of the playoffs or you are in them already. Either way, you need to be making the best lineup decisions possible for your pursuit of championship gold. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, December 18th. Yes, you read that correctly, a Saturday game.

Carr has been fine this season for the Raiders, but he is having another season for fantasy where the players around him are the value and he gets left behind. Despite him contributing to the value of both Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller, Carr remains a QB2-at best on a weekly basis. His matchup with the Browns this week doesn’t provide much upside.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

The Browns defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing quarterbacks in fantasy. This isn’t a bad matchup for Carr, there is just likely a better matchup available for your team. Hopefully, you don’t have to rely on Carr this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Carr.

