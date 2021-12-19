Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns head into a pivotal Week 15 contest Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders hoping to recover from a COVID outbreak that has taken them, and the league as a whole, by surprise. The Browns will attempt to have players test out of the league’s protocols but there’s no way to know who will actually suit up for the team Monday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones has been a high ceiling, low floor player for most of the season. Managers may have thought this receiver would get more run with Odell Beckham Jr. gone, but that simply hasn’t happened in Cleveland’s run-first offense. Peoples-Jones is coming off a big game against the Ravens, but he remains a high-variance player in fantasy formats.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If there is a Browns receiver to take a chance on, Peoples-Jones does fit the bill. However, there’s no telling who his quarterback will be. He’s best left on the bench, along with most of Cleveland’s roster.