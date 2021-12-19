Austin Hooper, David Njoku start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

It’s a big Week 15 for the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders, who are both fighting for position in the AFC playoff race. The Browns have COVID issues this week, which has thrown the entire league for a loop. That includes fantasy managers who have Cleveland players on their roster.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TEs Austin Hooper, David Njoku

Hooper and Njoku have been hard to trust every week. Because the tight end position is scarce, it’s easy to talk yourself into either player based on the matchup. However, this entire roster is in a state of flux so there’s no telling what the players around these guys will look like.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the roster in a state of flux and both tight ends being inconsistent, it’s best to leave both Hooper and Njoku on the bench in Week 15. If managers are forced to pick one, Hooper is the better option.