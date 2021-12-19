Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders meet in Week 15 in a pivotal contest for both teams. The winner of this game will get a big leg up in the AFC playoff race, while the loser likely finds itself on the outside looking in at the end of the season. On top of those stakes, the Browns are dealing with a COVID outbreak and might not have their best players available in the contest.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Jarvis Landry

Landry has become a more consistent receiver over the last few games, and is clearly the team’s top threat. However, he likely is a spot starter at best in most weeks. With the COVID situation making things unclear, Landry could be an option for managers hit harder by unavailable players.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Landry is cleared for Monday’s game, he could be a decent flex option. However, there’s a lot of uncertainty in this situation, so managers should have a backup plan in case he doesn’t play.