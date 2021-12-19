D’Ernest Johnson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

It’s a big Week 15 for the Cleveland Browns, who will likely need a win against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday to get back in the thick of the playoff race with a real chance to make the postseason. Unfortunately, Cleveland is dealing with a COVID outbreak which could severely deplete the roster.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB D’Ernest Johnson

Johnson has had some big outings this season. He went for 144 yards and a touchdown in his first start, while putting up 157 total yards in his second effort. As a change-of-pace option, Johnson hasn’t had much utility and clearly needs volume to be considered a fantasy starter. With Nick Chubb set to play as the lead back, it’s hard to see Johnson getting enough touches to justify a start.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Johnson is a low-end flex option for desperate fantasy managers, but he’s best left on the bench this week.