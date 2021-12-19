 clock menu more-arrow no yes

D’Ernest Johnson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of D’Ernest Johnson ahead of the Cleveland Browns Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

By DKNation Staff
Detroit Lions v Cleveland Browns
D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

It’s a big Week 15 for the Cleveland Browns, who will likely need a win against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday to get back in the thick of the playoff race with a real chance to make the postseason. Unfortunately, Cleveland is dealing with a COVID outbreak which could severely deplete the roster.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB D’Ernest Johnson

Johnson has had some big outings this season. He went for 144 yards and a touchdown in his first start, while putting up 157 total yards in his second effort. As a change-of-pace option, Johnson hasn’t had much utility and clearly needs volume to be considered a fantasy starter. With Nick Chubb set to play as the lead back, it’s hard to see Johnson getting enough touches to justify a start.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Johnson is a low-end flex option for desperate fantasy managers, but he’s best left on the bench this week.

