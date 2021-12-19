Josh Jacobs start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Josh Jacobs has been holding down the fort in the backfield for the Las Vegas Raiders as teammate Kenyan Drake is done for the year due to an injury. In Week 12 and 13, Jacobs took advantage of the extra work and turned in back-to-back RB1 performances finishing as the overall RB9 and 7, respectively.

Unfortunately, Jacobs and the Raiders struggled mightily to get going against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 and the game script only saw Jacobs with nine carries. The good news is that he has a fine matchup against the Cleveland Browns this week, and he should return to his regular volume.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

The Browns are giving up the 14th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, but really they land in about the middle of the rankings. Jacobs is a solid option this week in a game that will feature a lot of running on both sides of the ball.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Jacobs.