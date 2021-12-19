Zay Jones start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Week 15 is a weird time for fantasy football. The Covid list is growing by the hour, the fantasy playoffs may have started for your league and I am writing an article on whether or not you should start Zay Jones for your fantasy lineup this week. Truly, wild times.

Jones and the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Cleveland Browns this week and normally that would be a matchup to avoid. At the time of this writing though, the Browns have 16 players on the Covid list and their team is getting depleted on both sides of the ball. Could this spell upside for Jones?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Zay Jones

While the Browns are looking more and more like they may have to ask fans to play for them this weekend, don’t automatically start Jones. He has had one double-digit fantasy football performance this season and it was way back in Week 1. He hasn’t finished higher than the WR36 in a game yet this season and if you have playoff implications hanging in the line, that is too risky for me.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Jones.