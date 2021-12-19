 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hunter Renfrow start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Hunter Renfrow ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders Week 15 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

By TeddyRicketson
Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs past Mike Hughes #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been on an absolute tear the last few weeks and he is likely a reason that you could be looking at a playoff run. He has had three straight games of at least 100 yards receiving and he has had fewer than nine targets just once in his last six games.

The Raiders take on the Cleveland Browns in a matchup that normally wouldn’t be super favorable for Renfrow. The Browns are depleted on both sides of the ball due to players being on the Covid list and so Renfrow actually sees some upside from the players that could miss the game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow has been a major part of this offense since they had their Week 8 bye and it doesn’t look like he plans on slowing down. His volume provides huge upside and even against a defense that typically is giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers per game, he has value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Renfrow.

