Hunter Renfrow start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been on an absolute tear the last few weeks and he is likely a reason that you could be looking at a playoff run. He has had three straight games of at least 100 yards receiving and he has had fewer than nine targets just once in his last six games.

The Raiders take on the Cleveland Browns in a matchup that normally wouldn’t be super favorable for Renfrow. The Browns are depleted on both sides of the ball due to players being on the Covid list and so Renfrow actually sees some upside from the players that could miss the game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow has been a major part of this offense since they had their Week 8 bye and it doesn’t look like he plans on slowing down. His volume provides huge upside and even against a defense that typically is giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers per game, he has value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Renfrow.