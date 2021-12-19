 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Foster Moreau start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Foster Moreau ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders Week 15 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Washington Football Team v Las Vegas Raiders
Tight end Foster Moreau of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on during the second half of a game against the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15.
The Las Vegas Raiders enter a massive contest Monday against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15, with both teams desperately needing a win to stay alive in the AFC playoff race. The Browns have some more wiggle room with their division up for grabs, but the Raiders need to bounce back after a 48-9 drubbing at the hands of the Chiefs last week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Foster Moreau

Moreau has seen a role as the starting tight end with Darren Waller out, but the talent gap between the two is evident. The backup is not getting a lot of looks and has become unreliable as a replacement for the star. Moreau is firmly in the low-end streaming realm for the position, especially in a tough matchup against the Browns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Because tight end is a position of scarcity, there’s a chance Moreau is the best option left in your league. However, you’re likely better off trying to find someone with a little more sustained production on the waiver wire.

