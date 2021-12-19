Foster Moreau start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders enter a massive contest Monday against the Cleveland Browns in Week 15, with both teams desperately needing a win to stay alive in the AFC playoff race. The Browns have some more wiggle room with their division up for grabs, but the Raiders need to bounce back after a 48-9 drubbing at the hands of the Chiefs last week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Foster Moreau

Moreau has seen a role as the starting tight end with Darren Waller out, but the talent gap between the two is evident. The backup is not getting a lot of looks and has become unreliable as a replacement for the star. Moreau is firmly in the low-end streaming realm for the position, especially in a tough matchup against the Browns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Because tight end is a position of scarcity, there’s a chance Moreau is the best option left in your league. However, you’re likely better off trying to find someone with a little more sustained production on the waiver wire.