NFL playoff picture: What does Washington-Eagles mean for NFC standings

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Football Team in Week 15 and it continues the division’s mad dash to the finish line of the 2021 NFL regular season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET between the two 6-7 squads.

The Eagles are a touchdown favorite over Washington at DraftKings Sportsbook. Philly is waiting to see how Jalen Hurts responds in practice due to an ankle injury. Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin is currently in the concussion protocol.

NFC playoff picture

The two teams are tied for second in the NFC East. This is their first of two meetings, so the head-to-head tiebreaker has not yet come into play. The second tiebreaker is division record. Washington is 1-1 with a win over the Giants and a loss to the Cowboys. The Eagles are 0-2 with losses to the Giants and Cowboys. Philly and Washington place two times in the next three weeks.

Washington currently holds the seventh overall spot in the NFC while Philadelphia is in ninth place. There are five teams sitting at 6-7. The current tiebreaker order is Washington, Vikings, Eagles, Falcons, Saints. The sixth place 49ers are one game up at 7-6 and the fifth place Rams are three games up at 9-4.

Relevant Week 15 schedule

#12 Panthers (5-8) @ Bills (7-6)

#4 Cowboys (9-4) @ #14 Giants (4-9)

#10 Falcons (6-7) @ #6 49ers (7-6)

#13 Seahawks (5-8) @ #5 Rams (9-4)

#11 Saints (6-7) @ #2 Buccaneers (10-3)

#8 Vikings (6-7) @ #15 Bears (4-9)