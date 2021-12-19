NFL playoff picture: What does Falcons-49ers mean for NFC standings

The NFL playoff picture is as close as its ever been, and the both conferences are seeing wild card races that will come down to the wire. In Week 15, we won’t see elimination games, but a handful of teams could be all but out if they lose. One such game features the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Atlanta Falcons with a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS.

NFC wild card playoff picture

The Falcons got a bit road win over the Panthers last week to improve to 6-7. They’re technically still alive in the NFC South race, but they trail the Bucs by four games with four to go. They’re not winning the division. They’re in tenth place in the overall NFC standings, tied with Washington, the Vikings, Eagles, and Saints. Washington is currently the final wild card team.

The 49ers comes into the game off an overtime win over the Bengal that improved them to 7-6. They are in third place in the NFC West and sixth place overall. They are three games back of the division-leading Cardinals and were swept in the season series, so they’re effectively out of the division race. They are two back of the fifth place Rams and have a one game lead on the five 6-7 teams.

Relevant Week 15 schedule

Panthers (5-8) @ Bills (7-6)

Cardinals (10-3) @ Lions (1-11-1)

Saints (6-7) @ Buccaneers (10-3)

Vikings (6-7) @ Bears (4-9)

Seahawks (5-8) @ Rams (9-4)

Washington (6-7) @ Eagles (6-7)