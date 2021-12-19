NFL playoff picture: What does Packers-Ravens mean for NFC, AFC standings

The Baltimore Ravens host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon in Week 15 and both teams have a lot to gain in this game. It will likely not impact tiebreakers when the season comes to a close, but the potential Super Bowl preview offers both teams a chance to make some significant gains in playoff positioning.

The game airs on FOX with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Packers are a touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in large part because Lamar Jackson is unlikely to play in the game.

Packers playoff picture

Current NFC standing

The Packers are 10-3 and in first place in the NFC North. They can clinch the division with a win or tie or with a Vikings loss or tie. If they lose on Sunday, they can still clinch a playoff berth with one of the following five scenarios:

NO loss or tie + SF loss OR NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR NO loss or tie + LAR loss + SF tie OR SF loss + PHI-WAS tie OR LAR loss + SF tie + PHI-WAS tie

Green Bay is currently tied with Tampa Bay and Arizona for the best record in the league. Dallas is a game back in fourth place. They claim the tiebreaker over both teams due to conference win percentage. If it came down to Green Bay and Arizona, they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Relevant Week 15 matchups

Cardinals (10-3) @ Lions (1-11-1)

Cowboys (9-4) @ Giants (4-9)

Saints (6-7) @ Buccaneers (10-3)

Vikings (6-7) @ Bears (4-9)

Falcons (6-7) @ 49ers (7-6)

Seahawks (5-8) @ Rams (9-4)

Washington (6-7) @ Eagles (6-7)

Ravens playoff picture

Current AFC standing

Baltimore is 8-5 and in first place in the AFC North. They have a one-game lead on the Browns and Bengals and a 1.5 game lead on the Steelers. They are currently in fourth place in the overall AFC standings. They are a half game back of the Patriots, a game back of the Titans, and 1.5 games back of the Chiefs.

For divisional tiebreakers, they split with Cleveland, and lose the first of two games to Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. They are 1-3 in the division, which is the worst record of the four teams. For conference tiebreakers, they have a head-to-head win over the Chiefs but will not play the Patriots or Titans this year. They are 5-5 in conference play, which is the worst record of the top four teams.

Relevant Week 15 matchups

Chiefs 34, Chargers 28

Colts 27, Patriots 17

Titans (9-4) @ Steelers (6-6-1)

Bengals (7-6) @ Broncos (7-6)

Raiders (6-7) @ Browns (7-6)