Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars were shut out by the Tennessee Titans 20-0 in Week 14, bringing their record to a dreadful 2-11. Trevor Lawrence completed 24-of-40 passes for 221 yards, as he will continue to do everything in his power to salvage what has been a forgettable rookie season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jaguars have been the dysfunctional group that they absolutely did not want to be throughout the 2021-22 campaign. Head coach Urban Meyer was fired on Thursday morning, so perhaps the team will finally show spurts of what can be accomplished next year. Meyer is the easy scapegoat for Lawrence’s lack of progression under center. That, to go along with a depleted receiving unit.

Lawrence, of course, didn’t do himself any favors last Sunday against the Titans. He threw a season-high four interceptions, and finished the game with his worst passer rating to date (35.5). As the overall QB26, you’d have to be the No. 1 pick’s No. 1 fan to trust him as a starter for fantasy purposes at the moment.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

BENCH Lawrence.