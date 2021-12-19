Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Brandin Cooks is certainly the highlight of the offense for the Houston Texans, and he might have a chance for a big game this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But should fantasy managers trust Cooks to pop off despite the overall struggles the Houston offense has had this season?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Cooks is blowing every other pass-catcher on the Texans roster out of the water this season. He has 843 yards and three scores. The second-closest pass-catcher has just barely over 200 yards for the whole season. No other WR on the roster has more than one touchdown, either.

In the first meeting with Jacksonville this season, he had one of his best games of the season. While he didn’t score, he hauled in five passes for 132 yards. He’s eclipsed the century mark three times this season, including last week in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Cooks is the lone bright spot for an offense that is averaging just 13.6 points per game in 2021.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The offense around him is horrendous, but Cooks has proven he has the ability to make big plays. His history against the Jags this season is also a reason for optimism.

Start him.