Dak Prescott start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

After fulfilling Mike McCarthy’s victory guarantee, the Dallas Cowboys hit the road to take on their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants. The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

The Cowboys have rolled off two straight wins to put their season back on the tracks, but those victories haven’t come as expected. The defense has mostly led the charge, with rookie Micah Parsons ending any lingering conversation about the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Meanwhile, the offense has looked like a shell of the dominant unit from earlier in the season.

Dak Prescott’s performance has played a large role in that regression. His turnovers have outnumbered his touchdowns over the past four weeks, including some of the most inexplicable interceptions he has thrown in his football career. Prescott also hasn’t factored as much into the ground game as in past seasons, perhaps a lingering effect of the strained calf he has battled this season as well as last year’s fractured ankle.

Prescott doesn’t lack for weapons. The ground game has stumbled with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard battling injuries, but receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper are capable of going off at any time. At a certain point, Prescott’s skill and the talent around him should return the Cowboys offense back to some semblance of normal. Fantasy managers simply have to hope that occurs over the next few weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Dak Prescott.