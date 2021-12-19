Mike Glennon start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will try and get back on track this week when they take on their NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.

It won’t be easy though, New York is expected to be missing its starting quarterback in Daniel Jones. That means it’s likely Mike Glennon’s offense to run for the third straight week. But what should fantasy managers do with Glennon? Could a new face spark the offense in this rivalry game?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Mike Glennon

Glennon is the epitome of a journeyman quarterback. Doing just enough to stick around in the league and collect a paycheck as a backup somewhere. But in his second start of the season last week, he showed why he’s just that. He tossed for just 191 yards, though he did throw two touchdowns as well.

Still, that was against the LA Chargers, who have one of the worst defenses in the NFL in terms of points allowed. The Cowboys are a much, much different animal, allowing just 22 points per game. They only gave up 20 the first time these teams met, and that was with the Giants playing Jones too.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit him.

The Cowboys' defense is too fast and too good for Glennon to be effective against for an entire game.