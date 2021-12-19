Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Ezekiel Elliott has been injured and inefficient for a long while now. But there are reasons to be optimistic about Zeke in Week 15 when he takes on the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

It hasn’t been fun to watch Elliott for the bulk of this season as he has been clearly hampered by a knee injury. He hasn’t run for more than 50 yards since Week 6 and he hasn’t seen more than 14 carries in any game since Week 8. However, while his carries count has dwindled, Elliott has seen at least six targets in three of the past four weeks, raising his floor in PPR leagues. This week, he gets a Giants defense that he has historically feasted upon. Elliott put up 110 yards and a score on 21 carries against New York in Week 5. While he won’t get that many rushing opportunities this week, Elliott should still garner 15-20 touches and all of the goal-line opportunities versus a defense that has allowed the eighth-most DraftKings points per game to opposing RBs. And with Tony Pollard battling the constant pain that comes with a plantar fascia tear, Elliott’s fantasy managers shouldn’t worry about the younger, quicker back taking away a lot of touches.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Elliott is a high-floor RB2 in Week 15. Start him.