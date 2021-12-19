Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

After taking a week off to rest his foot injury, Tony Pollard appears to be on track to play in Week 15 against the New York Giants. Should he be in your fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard has looked like the better pure running back in the Cowboys’ backfield for the past couple of months. He’s been quicker and faster than Ezekiel Elliott while the latter has been limited by a knee injury. Pollard’s skills were on full display when he broke off a 58-yard touchdown run against the Saints in Week 13. Unfortunately, Pollard suffered a foot injury on that play which caused him to miss Week 14’s game against Washington and will bother him for the rest of the season. A torn plantar fascia takes weeks if not months to heal fully, so if Pollard is going to play, he’ll have to play through pain. It does look like he will suit up in Week 15 after he returned to practice Thursday.

However, given his injury plus the presence of Elliott and possibly third-string back Corey Clement, Pollard’s workload could be pretty light. He’s averaged about 10 touches per game since Week 8. That may be his ceiling this Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even in a plus matchup against the Giants, Pollard is a risky, low-floor RB3 in Week 15.