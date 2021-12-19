Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Amari Cooper was back to playing his usual allotment of snaps in Week 14 and turned in a respectable stat line. What will he do in Week 15 against the New York Giants?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

Take out Cooper’s Week 8 showing against the Vikings — eight catches, 122 yards, one score — and you are left with a player who has been pretty bland for fantasy purposes since Week 2. Cooper has caught more than five passes and exceeded 70 receiving yards only twice this season. He’s still visiting the end zone at a decent clip, including last week against Washington, but CeeDee Lamb has definitely surpassed him as the WR1 in Dallas. Cooper has a good chance to put up a useful box score this week against a poor Giants defense that has given up the fifth-most DraftKings points to opposing wideouts.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cooper hasn’t shined much this season, but he’s still worth using as a WR2 in fantasy leagues, especially in this green-light matchup.