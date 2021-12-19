Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Michael Gallup has been a pretty consistent producer over the past month for the Cowboys. Will he have another decent output this week against the New York Giants?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Gallup is seen as the Cowboys’ No. 3 wideout, but he has received WR2 treatment since Week 11. Over the past four games, he has averaged nine targets per and has caught five passes in each. Yes, three of those games came with Amari Cooper either inactive or on a snap count, but even with Cooper playing without limitations in Week 14, Gallup saw more targets and still played a healthy 82 percent of the offensive snaps. Gallup should be able to stay on track in Week 15 against a Giants defense that just gave up 15-plus PPR points to NFL greats Jalen Guyton and Joshua Palmer last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gallup is always capable of breaking off a big play, but he has become a pretty steady option instead of a boom-or-bust player. Start him this week in 12-team leagues as a WR3.