Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Dalton Schultz was a must-start tight end a couple of months ago. Now, he’s struggling to put up useful numbers most weeks. What can he accomplish this Sunday against the New York Giants?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz has one touchdown in his previous nine games and hasn’t reached 55 receiving yards since Week 6. The bottom fell out last week as Schultz was held to one catch for four yards on three targets. The Giants have allowed the ninth-most receptions to tight ends, but with CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup fully operational and with Ezekiel Elliott seeing more targets recently, Schultz’s opportunities are understandably dwindling. He posted a solid 6-79-0 line versus the Giants when these teams first met, but that Week 5 matchup feels like a lifetime ago for Schultz’s managers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Schultz is fully entrenched in the morass that is low-end TE1. With his upside shrinking by the week, he is not a preferred start in standard-sized leagues.