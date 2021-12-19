Saquon Barkley start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants welcome the Dallas Cowboys to MetLife Stadium this weekend in hopes of breaking a two-game losing skid.

With a backup QB expected to play for New York, does that mean fantasy managers should trust Saquon Barkley to rack up the points this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

It’s hard to say he’s undoubtedly going to get a ton of points against the Cowboys. Dallas has one of the best defenses in the NFL in terms of fantasy production allowed to opposing running backs, averaging just 20.42 points per game to the opposition's entire group of ball carriers.

Still, the Giants will most likely be giving the ball to Barkley a ton on Sunday with a backup QB expected to get the start with Daniel Jones dealing with an injury. Last week the running back got 16 carries, which tied his season-high, and caught three passes out of the backfield. He also got a total of 95 yards from scrimmage, which is his second-most in 2021.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Cowboys defense is a tough one to crack for any running back. But it's clear Barkley will have plenty of chances to make a play with the ball in his hand on Sunday.

Barkley is a solid RB2 option.