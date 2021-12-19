Kenny Golladay start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants welcome the Dallas Cowboys to MetLife Stadium on Sunday as they try to snap a two-game losing streak.

There are question marks surrounding the offense with backup QB Mike Glennon expected to take the reins with Daniel Jones dealing with an injury. But what does that mean for WR Kenny Golladay for fantasy managers as we head into the Playoffs?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kenny Golladay

Golladay has had a down season overall. He still hasn’t scored a touchdown and has just one game this season with more than five catches. In the last six weeks, he has just one game with 50 yards receiving. He’s struggled even more with Glennon as the starter too. In the last two games where he started, he has a combined five catches for just 52 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Golladay hasn’t shown he can be a major receiver for a fantasy manager this season. With a backup QB in the lineup, it’s highly unlikely for that to change against a good Cowboys defense.

Sit him.