Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Darius Slayton hasn’t had the biggest season for the New York Giants, but he’ll try and break out this weekend when New York takes on the Dallas Cowboys.

But for a player who hasn’t done a ton yet this season, what should fantasy managers do with Slayton this weekend? Should they trust him to have a big day with a backup quarterback under center?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

Daniel Jones isn’t expected to play this week due to an injury, so it’ll be the Mike Glennon show for the third straight week. Slayton hasn’t done much with Glennon in at QB. Over the last two weeks with Glennon playing, Slayton has just two catches for 13 yards.

Even when Jones is playing, he hasn’t been a major contributor. He has just three games over 50 yards this season and none of them have come in the last six weeks. He hasn’t hit paydirt since Week 2 either. In the last four weeks combined, he has just nine catches for 90 yards and no scores.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

He hasn’t shown he can be a major fantasy contributor even with his QB1 throwing the ball to him. With QB2, there’s no chance you should start him.

Sit him