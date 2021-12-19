Sterling Shepard start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard returned to the lineup last week after missing five games due to a quad injury.

He had a solid return, but should fantasy managers expect more of the same from him this week against the Dallas Cowboys?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Sterling Shepard

The Giants are without their starting quarterback, as Daniel Jones deals with an injury himself. So Mike Glennon is expected to get the start. For WRs in fantasy the person throwing the ball is just as, if not more important than, the defense they’re going up against.

In their one game together this season, last week’s loss against the LA Chargers, Shepard had just two catches for 27 yards. He came down with all but one of his targets, which is a good sign. Still, the sample size for Shepard is very small this year, only playing in six games. Though he has been very good in many of those games, going for 113 yards and a score, 94 and 76 yards in three of those games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Shepard might’ve just been easing back into the offense last week after missing so much time. He’s clearly the top receiving threat on the roster when healthy and Glennon will know that. I’d expect a bigger impact this week than last week from Shepard.

Start him as a WR 2/Flex option