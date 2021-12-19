Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys this week at MetLife Stadium and will be hoping for some production from their tight ends.

But should fantasy managers realistically expect Evan Engram or Kyle Rudolph to have big games?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TEs Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph

It’s not likely to be honest. The Giants will be dealing with a backup quarterback, Mike Glennon, under center. Engram is clearly the TE1 on this roster, so let's look at him first.

Engram hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 9. He hasn’t had more than four catches since Week 7 and has only eclipsed the 50 total yard mark twice this season, though both of those games are ones that Glennon has started. He’s actually done better with Glennon than normal starter Daniel Jones.

Rudolph had a big week of his own last week, catching just two passes but going for 66 yards. It was the first time this season he had more than 25 yards in a single game. Though I don’t think it’s safe to rely on the big explosive play from a player who hasn’t shown the ability to make those kinds of plays consistently this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Engram as a TE2/Flex, he and Glennon seem to have a solid connection.

Sit Rudolph.