Rex Burkhead start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Houston Texans RB Rex Burkhead and the rest of the squad head over to Florida to take on the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the fantasy playoffs upon us, many managers are looking at any game possible to get a potential advantage. So what should they do with Burkhead this week against a Jacksonville team that can’t seem to do anything right?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Rex Burkhead

It’s sort of a favorable matchup for Houston this week against Jacksonville, but it’s really not that favorable for Burkhead. In the first matchup between these two teams, he didn’t get a single carry and got two targets through the air, only catching one for six yards. He’s seen an uptick of opportunities recently, getting double-digit carries in three of the last four weeks, but he hasn’t done much with those chances.

In that span, he’s averaging just under two yards per carry and has zero scores. It’s important to realize that though the Jags defense is bad, ranking 27th in the league, the Houston offense is worse. The Texans are scoring just 13.6 points per game, ranking 32nd in the NFL.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I don’t care who they’re playing, if you’re on the worst offense in the NFL, you’re sitting on the fantasy bench

Sit him