David Johnson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans have struggled to get much right during the 2021 NFL season but they do have a chance to complete a season sweep of the Jacksonville Jaguars when the two teams meet in Week 15. The Jaguars have fired Urban Meyer after 13 games, while the Texans have yet to express any displeasure with their first-year man David Culley.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB David Johnson

Johnson was a workhorse running back at one point, singlehandedly winning leagues for some managers with his massive 2016 campaign. However, he’s no longer a fantasy back worth trusting and has been reduced to an inefficient volume player. There’s a chance managers don’t have better options but Johnson has been a disappointment in this offense since being traded to Houston.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Johnson is bad as it is to begin with, and could have competition from Rex Burkhead. This running back is best left on the bench in Week 15.