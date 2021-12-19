Davis Mills start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans travel down to Duval County to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend in what is a battle between two of the worst teams in the NFL.

While the result of the game will be less than interesting to most people in the world, some fantasy managers will be looking to find potential gems as the playoffs begin. So how about Texans QB Davis Mills? What should managers do with him this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

Mills was not the Texans starting QB when these two teams met in Week 1, so he’s never had to deal with the Jags defense before. Though that unit is surprisingly decent, ranking 18th in the league in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing QBs, though they do rank 27th in total defense.

But the Texans are the worst offense in the NFL by a solid margin, They’re averaging just 13 points per game. Mills played well from a fantasy perspective last week, tossing for over 300 yards, one score and no picks. But they got down early and were forced to throw the ball a bunch. Don’t expect the Jags to force Houston out of their game plan as early as Seattle did.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mills has shown he can be a decent quarterback from time to time and the Jags defense is pretty bad. But he hasn’t been consistent and the Houston offense doesn't score enough to warrant starting him with the season on the line.

Sit him