Brevin Jordan start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are hoping to add another win in the standings this week when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. The Texans won the first meeting between the two teams way back in Week 1, although Brevin Jordan was not on the field for that encounter.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans TE Brevin Jordan

Jordan has been seeing more playing time as the Texans try to see if he has future with the team. He does have three receiving touchdowns in six games, so there’s value here at a position of scarcity. The matchup against the Jaguars is also favorable. However, Jordan is still only playing low percentage of the team’s snaps and is hard to bank on for consistency.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Tight end streamers are tough to pick. Jordan does have the ability to find the endzone, which is always a positive. The matchup is favorable, but the snap count will worry managers. Jordan is best left on the bench in Week 15 unless there are truly no other good options for managers at the position.