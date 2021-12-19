James O’Shaughnessy start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars have dropped to 2-11 with another miserable showing against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14. A Sunday afternoon matchup is on tap with the Houston Texans, where James O’Shaughnessy could have an opportunity to haul in a red zone score.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE James O’Shaughnessy

Reminiscent of the movie “Groundhog Day,” the Jaguars are living the same nightmare over and over. From miscues in the passing attack, to go along with opposing defenses halting the rushing attack, something’s gotta give for this disassembled franchise. Fans were hardly aghast when the news broke Thursday morning that Urban Meyer is no longer handling head coaching duties. Take it with a grain of salt, but this could be a blessing in disguise for fantasy managers clinging to hope that at least one member of the Jaguars can bolster their roster over the course of a wearying playoff push. That’s not to say it’ll be O’Shaugnessy.

The 29-year-old stepped in as the primary tight end for the injured Dan Arnold in Week 13 but has failed to produce a mere five fantasy points in that time period. With limited volume in a below-average offense, O’Shaugnessy isn’t much of an option until he posts a touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench O’Shaughnessy.