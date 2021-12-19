 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Laviska Shenault Jr. start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Laviska Shenault Jr. ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans.

By Derek Hryn
Laviska Shenault Jr. #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars look to begin life without Urban Meyer in a Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans. The Jaguars fired Meyer on Wednesday night, following a 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans last week. Laviska Shenault Jr. finished with under four fantasy points for the seventh consecutive game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Shenault matched Marvin Jones Jr. for a team-high seven targets against the Titans last Sunday, recording four catches for 34 yards. It appears that the 23-year-old wideout has at least been more consistent since moving back to the slot, but the production remains unworthy of fantasy consideration.

The Texans defeated Jacksonville 37-21 all the way back in Week 1 of the regular season, when Shenault led all Jags pass-catchers even with a healthy DJ Chark Jr. in the lineup. It’ll be interesting to see if the second-year wideout is able to repeat his seven catches on 10 targets for 50 yards in Week 15.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Shenault.

More From DraftKings Nation