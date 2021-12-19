Laviska Shenault Jr. start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars look to begin life without Urban Meyer in a Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans. The Jaguars fired Meyer on Wednesday night, following a 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans last week. Laviska Shenault Jr. finished with under four fantasy points for the seventh consecutive game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Shenault matched Marvin Jones Jr. for a team-high seven targets against the Titans last Sunday, recording four catches for 34 yards. It appears that the 23-year-old wideout has at least been more consistent since moving back to the slot, but the production remains unworthy of fantasy consideration.

The Texans defeated Jacksonville 37-21 all the way back in Week 1 of the regular season, when Shenault led all Jags pass-catchers even with a healthy DJ Chark Jr. in the lineup. It’ll be interesting to see if the second-year wideout is able to repeat his seven catches on 10 targets for 50 yards in Week 15.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Shenault.