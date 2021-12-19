Laquon Treadwell start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Following another game brimmed with mistakes on both sides of the football, the Jacksonville Jaguars hope to at least snag one confidence-boosting win to take with them into the NFL offseason. Laquon Treadwell is perhaps the only Jaguars receiver to have on your radar ahead of Week 15.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laquon Treadwell

The Jaguars spoon-fed the Tennessee Titans their first home shutout since 2000. With no shortage of opportunities to get back into the game, the Jaguars’ offense couldn’t get out of their own way. They failed to reach 200 total yards for the second consecutive game, and tallied four turnovers.

Treadwell still managed to put together his best outing of the year. The 26-year-old wideout posted four catches on six targets for 68 yards, and hauled in a spectacular 41-yard catch from Trevor Lawrence late in the third quarter that could’ve easily gone for a touchdown if not for a desperation ankle tackle.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Following three-straight outings with at least four catches for 50 or more yards, Treadwell has become Jacksonville’s most intriguing offensive weapon through the air. That said, it’s just plain unwise to trust any Jaguars pass catcher at the moment.