Marvin Jones start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars square off in a basement-level matchup with the Houston Texans in Week 15. They hope to put some points on the scoreboard after their goose egg against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. Marvin Jones Jr. could be due for his first 100-yard receiving performance since Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones

The firing of Urban Meyer on Thursday morning could open a few doors for the Jaguars offense. With absolutely nothing to lose for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, it’s possible that Jacksonville can string together one or two solid performances in the next few weeks.

Jones led the Jags in receiving against the Titans, recording but disastrous coaching methods, and a cavalcade of interceptions from a rookie quarterback is all Jones has seen this year. We can only hope that better days are ahead for the talented 31-year-old veteran.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones might be a solid streamer this week against the Texans, though it’s been a rarity when a Jaguars wideout has been a difference-maker in your fantasy matchup.