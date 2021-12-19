 clock menu more-arrow no yes

James Robinson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of James Robinson ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans.

By Derek Hryn
James Robinson #25 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs for yardage during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars committed a plethora of mistakes once again in their Week 14 shutout loss to the Tennessee Titans. It could be argued that their biggest gaffe of the day was allowing James Robinson’s stat line to rot, as well. The 23-year-old running back was responsible for six of the team’s eight total carries, and posted just four all-purpose yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

Robinson has been the lone spark plug for Jacksonville’s busted engine all year, so it’s been a bit of a heartbreak watching the undrafted phenom be subjected to negative game scripts and bad coaching tactics throughout his second campaign. His fantasy numbers have dropped from 14.4 to 10.6 in one season. The “coaching” part may have resolved itself on Thursday morning when the Jaguars fired Urban Meyer.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In a favorable matchup against the Houston Texans’ porous defense, Robinson clears RB2/RB3 value with flying colors. This is as good of a week as any to trust him in starting lineups.

