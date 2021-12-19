James Robinson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars committed a plethora of mistakes once again in their Week 14 shutout loss to the Tennessee Titans. It could be argued that their biggest gaffe of the day was allowing James Robinson’s stat line to rot, as well. The 23-year-old running back was responsible for six of the team’s eight total carries, and posted just four all-purpose yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

Robinson has been the lone spark plug for Jacksonville’s busted engine all year, so it’s been a bit of a heartbreak watching the undrafted phenom be subjected to negative game scripts and bad coaching tactics throughout his second campaign. His fantasy numbers have dropped from 14.4 to 10.6 in one season. The “coaching” part may have resolved itself on Thursday morning when the Jaguars fired Urban Meyer.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In a favorable matchup against the Houston Texans’ porous defense, Robinson clears RB2/RB3 value with flying colors. This is as good of a week as any to trust him in starting lineups.