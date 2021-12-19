Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

We have made it to Week 15 of the NFL season and that means that the playoffs for your fantasy football league may have started. The Covid list is bonkers right now so while nobody is on bye this week, you may be struggling to find someone to stream at quarterback. Even though you may want to look Ryan Tannehill’s way, don’t.

Tannehill has been fine as a fantasy quarterback this season, but he isn’t going to win your league for you. Add in that he is working without AJ Brown for another week and there isn’t much to inspire hope for him. He takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers this week who have been gashed by the run recently but are decent against quarterbacks. With playoff contention likely on the line, look another way.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

The Steelers defense is giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. They have their problems with injuries like any team, but they still seem to step up and help limit quarterback performances. Running backs? That’s a whole different story.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Tannehill.