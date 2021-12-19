D’Onta Foreman start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Steel Curtain is long gone for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their run defense has looked like if you hung up swiss cheese with man-sized holes in it. They are coming off giving up 205 rushing yards to Dalvin Cook in Week 14, and while Tennessee Titans running back D’Onta Foreman is no Cook, he has to be excited.

Foreman is splitting a backfield with Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard which doesn’t inspire too much confidence with trying to determine who is going to be the hot hand. IT sounds like reports are saying that Foreman is going to get the go as the lead back for the Titans and why not try it against the Steelers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB D’Onta Foreman

The Steelers are giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. They have given up at least 30 fantasy points to a running back in three of their last four games. Now, I’m not saying you should expect Foreman to pop off like that, but double-digit fantasy points seem highly likely.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Foreman and consider him an RB3.