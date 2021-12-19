Dontrell Hilliard, Jeremy McNichols start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans logged their first shutout of the season with a 20-0 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14. The Titans improve to 9-4 on the season and sit in first place in the AFC South as the NFL heads down the final stretch toward playoffs. The Titans will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RBs Dontrell Hilliard, Jeremy McNichols

Dontrell Hilliard rushed six times for 13 yards while Jeremy McNichols did slightly better with eight carries for 16 yards. They both saw targets but weren’t able to catch any of them, and neither running back found the end zone on the day. McNichols missed two straight games in Weeks 11 and 12 due to concussion protocol but wasn’t utilized much in his return to the field. Hilliard is the only one of the two to score a touchdown this season, and that was back in Week 12 in his one solid performance of the season that saw him rush for 131 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Both backs are sharing carries with D’Onta Foreman, who sees the majority of the action on the ground for Tennessee. Neither Hilliard nor McNichols are really worth rostering since they don’t see enough action to put up any big fantasy numbers. If you’re a fantasy manager who has either one rostered, make sure they stay on your bench for Week 15.