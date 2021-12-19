Julio Jones start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans notched their first shutout of the season with a 20-0 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14. With a record of 9-4, they’re sitting firmly on top of the AFC South and are favorites to win the division heading into the last stretch before playoffs start. The Titans will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6) in Week 15.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Julio Jones

Julio Jones made his return to the field after missing several weeks with a hamstring injury. The Titans placed him on IR after the injury, so Jones made his first appearance since Week 9. It was a relatively quiet week for the veteran wideout, catching four of his six targets for just 33 yards. It was disappointing for fantasy managers who had high hopes for his return, as he only racked up 7.3 fantasy points in PPR leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As Jones tries to make his way back to a fantasy WR1 status, he’s expected to be somewhat unreliable in the next couple of weeks as he finds his groove. The Titans will have a favorable matchup against the Steelers in Week 15 and he could see an improvement in performance from his Week 14 outing, but nothing is guaranteed and it’s more than likely he won’t put up numbers worth a start in fantasy.