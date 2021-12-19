Anthony Firkser start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans shut out the Jacksonville Jaguars with a comfortable 20-0 win in Week 14. They stay on top of the AFC South with a 9-4 record, on track to take the division title as we head toward the end of the season. The Titans will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Anthony Firkser

Anthony Firkser caught four of his five targets in the win for 34 yards total as he found himself back in the mix after seeing only one target in Week 12. It wasn’t a big performance on the fantasy scale, but at least definitely an uptick in the right direction after he’s had several games with just one reception and one target this season. Most of his action came in the second quarter where he grabbed three passes for 24 yards, and then he stayed relatively quiet for the rest of the game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While Firkser’s involvement saw a bit of an increase this last week, he’s still been too inconsistent to trust on a weekly basis from a fantasy standpoint going forward. It’s probably best to bench him if you have him rostered for Week 15 and look elsewhere for tight end points.