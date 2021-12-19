 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Chase Claypool ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 15 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

By Derek Hryn
Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 5, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Chase Claypool has surpassed 50 yards receiving in each of the last four games for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He gets a Tennessee Titans defense that held the Jacksonville Jaguars to zero points scored in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Claypool drew a whirlwind of criticism after his on-field antics against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. He was benched for a portion of the game’s midpoint after he got an unnecessary roughness penalty in the first quarter. He nearly lost a fumble when he returned, and later cost the Steelers any chance of tying the game on their final drive for celebrating after a first down catch with no timeouts left. Despite all of the bizarre theatrics, the 23-year-old wideout managed to turn in a very solid fantasy performance — hauling in eight of nine targets for 93 yards.

Claypool has played well enough to trust as a WR3 with serious upside, assuming head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t hold last week’s slip-ups over his head. The Steelers badly need him right now for any chance at the playoffs, so he should maintain his same workload against a Titans defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Claypool.

