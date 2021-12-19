Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Chase Claypool has surpassed 50 yards receiving in each of the last four games for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He gets a Tennessee Titans defense that held the Jacksonville Jaguars to zero points scored in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Claypool drew a whirlwind of criticism after his on-field antics against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. He was benched for a portion of the game’s midpoint after he got an unnecessary roughness penalty in the first quarter. He nearly lost a fumble when he returned, and later cost the Steelers any chance of tying the game on their final drive for celebrating after a first down catch with no timeouts left. Despite all of the bizarre theatrics, the 23-year-old wideout managed to turn in a very solid fantasy performance — hauling in eight of nine targets for 93 yards.

Claypool has played well enough to trust as a WR3 with serious upside, assuming head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t hold last week’s slip-ups over his head. The Steelers badly need him right now for any chance at the playoffs, so he should maintain his same workload against a Titans defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Claypool.