Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers hope to keep their playoff hopes alive when they meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 15. The Steelers are coming off a tough loss to the Vikings in Week 14 but did get some extra days to prepare for a tough Titans team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Don’t be swayed by the Titans’ dominance from last Sunday. The Jaguars have been the league-wide punching bag for most defenses in the 2021-22 campaign, allowing

The Steelers haven’t acquired a tight end like Freiermuth since the Heath Miller days — a security blanket pass catcher that they can retain for several years.

It’s been quite the rookie campaign for the Penn State product. He’s racked up 45 catches (12th) for 385 yards (22nd) and seven touchdowns (2nd), and likely could’ve made more of an impact if the Steelers moved him to the primary tight end spot to begin the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Freiermuth as a high-end TE2 against the Titans.