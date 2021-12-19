Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles look to gain some ground in the NFC East and add themselves to the wild card mix in the conference as well when they meet the Washington Football Team in Week 15. The game has been moved to Tuesday due to COVID issues with Washington, although there are some injury questions on Philadelphia’s side.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert has been one of the better secondary tight ends in fantasy football this season, recording 596 yards and four touchdowns on the season so far. The Eagles haven’t been as prolific through the air as expected, and Goedert hasn’t exactly taken advantage of being the top tight end after the team dealt Zach Ertz. He’s still one of the better tight end options in fantasy formats.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Goedert is worth starting against a porous Washington defense, although his value will go down slightly if Jalen Hurts does not suit up for the contest.