Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Mike Gesicki has been all over the place this fantasy football season. On two separate occasions when Gesicki has been active and played the full game for the Miami Dolphins, he has put up a goose egg. Now, it is Week 15 and your league is either in the playoffs or about to start them and you need to make a decision on Gesicki.

The Dolphins are coming out of their bye week and they have Covid issues. At the time of this writing, three running backs are on the Covid list and may miss the game. Miami may have to deploy a more pass-heavy offense which could benefit Gesicki. The concern is that he could be used as a blocker more, but the matchup he has against the New York Jets defense is exploitable and they need to take advantage.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

The Jets defense is giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Gesicki has a prime matchup and has the volume that should help him put forth a solid week. Even if he is used more as a blocker, he should still get his chances, but Waddle’s absence could mean he’s in for a nice target share.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Gesicki.