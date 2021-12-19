Braxton Berrios start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios had his second most productive outing of the year in last week’s 30-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The third-year wideout acquired plenty of targets even as rookie quarterback Zach Wilson struggled with his accuracy throughout the afternoon. The Jets are set to travel down to Miami for a date with the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. Will that translate into him being a vital fantasy option this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Braxton Berrios

Berrios hauled in six of 10 targets for 52 receiving yards in last week’s loss to the Saints. It was his highest offensive output since Week 2, where he caught seven of 11 targets for 73 yards against the Patriots.

He is bringing fantasy managers just 5.4 fantasy points a game in PPR leagues this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Berrios has not been a viable option this season and will not be in Sunday’s AFC East battle. Sit him.